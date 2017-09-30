SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 result date declared, how and where to check

The SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 result date has been declared. The Commission which is the conducting authority of various recruitment exams has released an official notification online declaring the result date of the SSC CHSLE 2016 Tier 2 exam held earlier this year is now officially available as a status update released in the form of uploading a tabular chart document by the Commission online. Candidates eagerly awaiting the SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 results shall check the latest update and notification released declaring result date of the SSC CHSLE 2016 exam online.

SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 Result Date Announced:

The result date declaration of the SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 has been made by the Commission officially via a status update on its website at ssc.nic.in online.

The SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 result shall be declared by the Commission on October 18, 2017 this month. Candidates are requested to check this official notification along with the tabular column wherein two sections of tentative schedule of events & firm schedule as an update has been mentioned against various SSC recruitment expected in 2017. The SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 was held to recruit candidates for the post of LDC/DEO/ Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant for the vacancies introduced by the Commission online. Candidates can check the details of the SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 result date notification here.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Examination 2016 Result Date, How and where to check:

SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 results shall be declared online on the official website of the Commission on its aforementioned online on October 18, 2017. Moreover, the result declaration notice shall be released on the home page of the SSC website from where candidates shall be notified about the same. Or else, candidates can also click on the 'Results' icon on top of the home page and further select the SSC CHSLE section. A notification marked as new on the 'SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016' shall be clicked and a merit list in a pdf format shall be made available for all the candidates to check their respective results online. The shortlisted candidates who make it to the merit list as the SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 result now have to appear for a document verification round ensuring their respective EQ's for their successful acceptance of candidature by the Staff Selection Commission as a responsible conducting authority of the SSC CHSLE (10+2) Level Tier II Exam 2016 online.

OneIndia News