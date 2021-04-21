SSC SI, ASI final result 2018 declared: Check direct links here
New Delhi, Apr 21: The SSC SI, ASI final result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The exams were conducted for the recruitment of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFS and assistant sub-inspector in CISF examination.
The result notification says, "after completion of all stages of recruitment as per Notice and based on the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts:
A - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police
B - Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)
D - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
E - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)
F - Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)." The results are available on SSC.nic.in.
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2018 (FINAL RESULT): https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-1_sicpo2018_20042021.pdf
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2018 (FINAL RESULT): https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-2_sicpo2018_20042021.pdf