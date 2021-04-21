YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    results ssc

    SSC SI, ASI final result 2018 declared: Check direct links here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The SSC SI, ASI final result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted for the recruitment of sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFS and assistant sub-inspector in CISF examination.

    SSC SI, ASI final result 2018 declared: Check direct links here

    The result notification says, "after completion of all stages of recruitment as per Notice and based on the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts:

    A - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

    B - Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

    D - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

    E - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

    F - Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)." The results are available on SSC.nic.in.

    SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2018 (FINAL RESULT): https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-1_sicpo2018_20042021.pdf

    SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs & ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2018 (FINAL RESULT): https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST-2_sicpo2018_20042021.pdf

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X