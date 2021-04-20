SSC CHSL exam postponed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: The SSC CHSL exam has been postponed. The new dates will be made available on the official website.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course, the official notice reads.