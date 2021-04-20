YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    ssc

    SSC CHSL exam postponed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The SSC CHSL exam has been postponed. The new dates will be made available on the official website.

    SSC CHSL exam postponed

    Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course, the official notice reads.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X