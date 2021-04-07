YouTube
    SSC JE 2021 answer key released: Direct link to challenge

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The SSC JE 2021 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The computer based exam for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2020 was held from March 22 to 24 2021.

    "Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 06.04.2021 (06:00 PM) to 09.04.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 09.04.02021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," says a notice. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

    Direct link to download SSC JE 2021 answer key: https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen

