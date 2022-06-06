AP SSC Result 2022 declared: Alternate websites to check

INS Kavaratti: The silent submarine killer in the seas, to be commissioned into Navy today

Visakhapatnam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 06: The AP SSC Result 2022 has been declared. The AP SSC 10th result 2022 is available on the official website.

The pass percentage is 67.26 and this year the girls outshone the boys. The number of girls who passed is 70.07 per cent while in the case of the boys it is 64.02.

To check the AP SSC 10th result 2022, you will have to visit the official website and enter your roll number provided in the space and then click on submit. There are also two alternate websites to check the results. They are manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

The mark sheets of the AP SSC result 2022 will be sent to the schools in a few days. Students can get in touch with their respective schools for more information on the same. The AP SSC 10th result 2022 is available on bse.ap.gov.in.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 13:28 [IST]