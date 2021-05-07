Join Indian Army 2021: 8. SSC jobs available, check details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Indian Army has invited applications for the SSC officer posts from both male and female candidates. Candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website.

The last date to apply for the Short Service Commission post is June 4 2021. Candidates must be law graduates to apply for the post in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. The drive will fill 8 posts of which 6 are for men and 2 for women.

Those who wish to apply should have a minimum 55 per cent aggregate marks in LLB Degree three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). they should also be eligible for registration with the Bar Council of India and also the State Bar Council. The candidate must have a law degree recognised by the Bar Council of India and the age limit should be between 21 to 27 yers.

An officer will be on probation for 6 months from the date of receiving the commission. If the candidate is found unsuitable within the probation period, the service may be terminated any time before the expiry of the probationary period.

The candidates will have to clear Stage 1 to go to Stage 2.