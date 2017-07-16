বাংলা
China: Xi Jinping’s rule for life cleared with constitutional amendment
Private jet going from UAE to Turkey crashes in Iran, killing 11
Pakistan: Shoe hurled at former PM Nawaz Sharif at madrasa in Lahore
NASA probe to search for interstellar water
Donald Trump sees 'tremendous success' in upcoming N Korea talks
Donald Trump tweets about call with Chinese President Xi on North Korea
Would have thrown demonetisation in dustbin if I were PM: Rahul
US Muhajirs hail India's statement at UN rights session
No direct talks with Taliban unless it engages with Afghanistan: US
EU dubs Trump-Kim summit as 'positive development'
Sri-Lanka A Tale of Two Similar Narratives
At UNSC meeting, India slams Pakistan for nurturing terrorism
