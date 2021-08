CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 likely to be declared next week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the regions of Madhya Pradesh, North Western and Central. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held between August 13-24. The admit card is available on SSC.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: Region wise download:

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=cgl_tier_1_2020_0413

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1232

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org/cgl_tier_1_2020_1127.php

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 13:26 [IST]