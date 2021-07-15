SSC JHT Result 2020 for Paper 2 released: Read official notice on document verification

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 15: The SSC JHT Result 2020 for Paper 2 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 Paper II can now check their results. In all 1,668 candidates have been declared qualified.

The exams were conducted on February 14 2021. The candidates have been shortlisted based on the performance in Paper 1+Paper II for document verification. The schedule for the document verification will be made available soon.

All candidates qualified in the Paper-I and Paper-II are required to appear for Document Verification. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for the final selection. The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission's Regional Offices separately. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately, reads the official notice.

The above said list is purely provisional and subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the respective posts in the Notice of Examination, and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photograph, signature, handwriting, etc., on the application form, admission certificate, etc. If, on verification, it is found that any candidate does not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, he/she will not be considered for final result, the notice also reads.

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 22.07.2021. This facility will be made available from 22.07.2021 to 11.08.2021. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. More details are available here.