Where to download SSC CGL final result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 02: The SSC CGL final result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"As per the Notice of the Examination, Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) are of qualifying nature. CPT consists of 3 modules. Module-I is the DEST. Module-II and III of CPT are Spreadsheet (Excel) and Generation of Slides (Power Point) respectively and each module i.e.

(Module-II and Module-III) was of 100 marks. Marks obtained by the candidates in Module-II and Module-III were added together for applying cut-off for these two Modules of CPT. Cutoff fixed for Module-I (DEST), Module-II and III of CPT are as under," the result notification reads.

"Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 16.04.2021. This facility will be available from 16.04.2021 to 30.04.2021. Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the notification also reads. The results are available on SSC.nic.in.

Direct link to download SSC CGL final result 2018: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/LIST_1_01042021.pdf