    SSC CGL Tier-III results 2019 on July 9: Read full notice on cut off marks here

    New Delhi, June 30: The SSC CGL Tier-III results 2019 will be released next month. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    While the SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III cut off marks have been released, the results are expected to be declared on July 9 and will be available on the website till July 31 2021. The SSC Tier-III 2019 exam was conducted on November 22 2020. "Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).

    Skill Tests where prescribed are mandatory but qualifying in nature. If a candidate does not appear in Skill Test or fails to qualify the Skill Test, he/ she will not be eligible for the posts where CPT/ DEST are mandatory". To check the official notice and full list of cut off marks click here.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 10:43 [IST]
    X