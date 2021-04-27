SSC SI Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018 marks released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The SSC SI Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018 marks have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The SSC had released the final results of the SSC SI and ASI exams on April 20 2021. The Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018 on 20.04.2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates in the said final result," reads an SSC notice. The SSC SI Delhi Police, ASI in CISF exam 2018 marks are available on https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMarksStatus.