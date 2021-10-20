Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2021 to be declared today

Mumbai, Oct 20: The Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared today (October 20) at 1 pm. The SSC and HSC exams were conducted for students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded in the board exams.

The Class 10 results were declared on July 17 and the overall pass percentage was at 99.95 per cent. The class 12 results were declared on August 3. 99.45 per cent in the Commerce stream cleared the exam while 99.45 per cent of Science stream students qualified. For the the Arts stream it was 99.83 per cent.

Result of Secondary School Certificate (E. 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate (E. 12th) supplementary examination conducted in September-October 2021 on Wednesday. Online on 20/10/2021 at 1:00 pm http://mahresult.nic.in Will be announced on this website," the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said on Twitter. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:10 [IST]