SSC Exams 2021 rescheduled: Check revised dates
New Delhi, July 03: The SSC Exams 2021 have been rescheduled. More details are available on the official website.
The rescheduling of the exams have taken place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Staff Selection Commission has released the new dates for the SSC CHSL Exam.
List of SSC Exams 2021 postponed:
The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 will now be held on July 26 2021.
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 for left-over candidates will held between August 2 2021 and August 12 2021.
Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held between August 13 2021 and August 24 2021.
Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 13:23 [IST]