JNU student Sharjeel Imam charged under UAPA

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Delhi Police has added charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, officials said on Wednesday.

Imam was arrested allegedly for instigating and abetting riots with his speech delivered on December 13.

The development comes two weeks after the police accused Imam, 31, of allegedly instigating riots at the university on December 13 and 15 through "seditious" speeches outside campus, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year.