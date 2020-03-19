Haryana Class 1 to 8 exams postponed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday.

The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.

Several other exams too have been postponed in the wake of the outbreak. Most exams are likely to take place after March 31.