    New Delhi, Mar 19: The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday.

    The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.

    Haryana Class 1 to 8 exams postponed
    File Photo

    Several other exams too have been postponed in the wake of the outbreak. Most exams are likely to take place after March 31.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
    X