    Chhattisgarh: Exams to held in online blended mode

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to conduct the remaining examinations of universities for the academic session 2021-22 in online or blended mode as per suggestions received from the institutions and students, an official said on Monday, according to a PTI report.

    On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state Higher Education department during the day issued guidelines directing universities to conduct the remaining exams of the ongoing academic session in online or blended mode, he said.

    The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a letter on February 11 this year, had authorized higher education institutions to take decisions on conducting offline/online classes and holding exams in online/offline/blended mode according to the COVID-19 situation in their areas, he said.

    "The process of conducting annual examinations of universities takes 50 to 60 days to complete. It is a huge challenge for the examination centre to ensure arrangements as per COVID preventive protocols for such a long period. Keeping this in mind, instructions were given to conduct the remaining examinations online or in blended mode," he said.

    Universities would ensure further action in this regard with the approval of respective executive councils, the official said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
    X