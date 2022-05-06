YouTube
    KEAM 2022 exam: Last date to apply extended

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 06: The deadline to apply for the KEAM 2022 exam has been extended by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE). More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to apply for the KEAM 2022 exam is May 10. "The last date for Online submission of application through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended up to 5.00 PM on 10th May 2022," an official statement read.

    Candidates have time until May 10, 5 pm to upload the photo, signature, date of birth proof, nativity proof and other documents for reservation. To apply for the KEAM 2022 exam visit www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

    Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
