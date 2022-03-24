CUCET: DU Council to hold key meet tomorrow

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Delhi University's executive council is scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss a host of issues, including a Rs 1,000 crore loan from HEFA and admissions solely based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The university's academic council, in its meeting held on Monday, approved that admissions to the varsity be held solely based on CUET scores and that a candidate is only required to have cleared class 12. Under the DU's guidelines, a candidate must appear in CUET in only those subjects in which they have cleared Class 12, a PTI report said.

If the subject studied in class 12 is not mentioned in CUET, candidates will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to the subject they have studied in class 12. "Merit will be calculated based on a combination of subjects in which a candidate has appeared in CUET as mentioned in the programme-specific eligibility," according to the guidelines. The approved rules also state that admission to minority colleges like St Stephen's, and Jesus and Mary will also be done through CUET.

During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy for these colleges. This will come up for discussion in the Executive Council meeting on Friday. The EC is the highest decision-making body of the university and once approved there, a policy is implemented.

A proposal on the loan from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) will also come up for discussion in the meeting. The university is planning to submit a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets. According to the HEFA funding pattern, the university will have to repay the loan in 20 half-yearly instalments in 10 years.

The university said it has been receiving a very limited allocation for the creation of capital assets for the last three to five years and has been unable to purchase laboratory equipment. It also cited the condition of buildings that are in a dilapidated state. The Education Ministry has already said that major infrastructure projects will be funded through HEFA only and no funds will be released as budgetary support.

