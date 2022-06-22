YouTube
    Reading newspapers will help prepare for competitive exams: Yogi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jun 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised students to visit libraries and read newspapers regularly as it will help them prepare for competitive exams, news agency PTI reported.

    The chief minister said this during his interaction with 10 meritorious students of Class 12 Uttar Pradesh Board exam at his residence.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with 10 meritorious students of Class 12
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with 10 meritorious students of Class 12

    Mr Adityanath said the state and central governments have started various schemes which have been implemented for the benefit of students. He also suggested that students should send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the schemes he has started for them.

    "By reading newspapers, you will remain updated for upcoming competitive exams," the chief minister told the visiting students.

    Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak along with other ministers were also present during the interaction.

    The chief minister discussed with students the ways they prepared for their exam and also asked their school principals about the strategy they followed to prepare them for board exams.

    Speaking about the state government's 'Abhyudaya scheme' to provide coaching for competitive exams, Mr Adityanath said, "The scheme equips students for various competitive exams they are planning to appear for."

    On the Yoga Day celebrations held on Tuesday, the chief minister said one must practise yoga to have a healthy body and mind.

    (PTI)

    Yogi Adityanath
    Yogi Adityanath

    Comments

    yogi adityanath students examinations

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
