Dailylearn, Inventors collaboration to help lakhs to crack JEE, NEET exams

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a sea change in education as virtual classrooms gain prominence due to Covid-19. Online learning has become a new norm even as there are no signs of Covid-19 pandemic ending in the near future.

While students in schools and colleges have switched to digital learning after initial hiccups, people preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET are facing their own share of problems. Especially students from rural and smaller towns are facing hardship as they lack proper guidance to adapt to the changing situation.

Firstly, financial constraints, in most cases, forced students or parents in smaller towns to opt for substandard guidance and tuitions. Also, parents in smaller towns are hesitant in sending their kids, especially girls to a larger town for a better quality of preparations.

As a result, students often opt for poor quality education due to which they find it difficult to crack JEE or NEET.

However, here is a good news for the people preparing for the competitive exams as Inventors, a trusted name in offline education in Bihar for helping aspirants of JEE and NEET, is collaborating with Dailylearn, an EdTech platform by Verse Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt and Josh.

With 3 lakh+ students, Dailylearn, which is focused on making quality hyperlocalized learning easily accessible for the students of the country, is providing the best online education for class 9th to 12th students.

Last year, in the 12th examination of Bihar Board, six of its students had topped in their respective districts. Inventors, on the other hand, has been preparing students for exams like JEE and NEET, and over the years many of its students have achieved success in competitive exams.

With the Bihar government deciding to give priority to online education, this partnership helps over 70 lakh students in Bihar alone as it gets access to the best teachers and study materials.

So, with DailyLearn and Inventors coming together, classes for these competitive exams with the best quality will be available on their mobile phones for all the students across the country.

Take Part in Country's Leading Scholarship Tests

This collaboration offers foundation courses for the students moving from class 7 to class 8 for the initial phase of preparation and aims at building story foundation for JEE( Main & Advanced), NEET & AIIMS Exams.

Both the companies are jointly conducting an online test. Based on the marks scored in this test, students will get eligible to sit in the offline scholarship test called iScore.

There are scholarships worth Rs 21 Crores to be given. Students can visit this link or scan the QR code for Registrations - https://www.dailylearn.in/inventors-jee-and-neet-scholarship-test.html