India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam begins

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: The fourth phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2022 began on Wednesday with nearly 3.6 lakh candidates scheduled to appear in the exam.

    CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam begins

    The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, The exam for additional 11,000 candidates, who were to appear in the fourth phase from August 17-20, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre, officials said.

    According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

    When will NTA release CUET UG result online?When will NTA release CUET UG result online?

    ''The exam for over 11,000 candidates, out of 3.72 lakh candidates, has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. The NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres, besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced,'' UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had announced. The second phase of CUET was marred by glitches prompting the agency to cancel the exam at various centres.

    Kumar had said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of ''sabotage''. The exam in second and third phases was also cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar due to rains and landslides.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examinations

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X