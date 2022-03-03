Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 guidelines and timetable

IGNOU January 2022 last date today: Full list of websites to register

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 03: The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 will commence from Friday, March 4. More details are available on the official website.

The exams will be held between March 4 and April 30. It will be held in two shifts 10.30 to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper. Those appearing for the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 can download their hall tickets at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 guidelines:

COVID-19 guidelines to be followed. Carry face mask, hand sanitiser along with admit card

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time

Any type of electronic devices in the exam hall are not allowed

Students will be frisked before entering the exam hall

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned

Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before answering

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: Time Table

March 4- English (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 8- Sanskrit, Maharashtri Prakrut (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Russian, Arabic, Ardhamagadhi (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 9- Organisation of Commerce & Management (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 10- Logic, Physics (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 11- Secretarial practice, Home management (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 12- Chemistry (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Political Science (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 14- Mathematics & Statistics (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Percussion Instruments (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 15- Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 16- Cooperation (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 17- Biology. History and Development of Indian Music (10:30 AM - 2 PM)

March 19- Geology (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Economics (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 21- Textiles (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Bookkeeping & Accountancy (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 22- Food Science and Technology (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture) (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 23- (Vocational) Bi-Focal Courses Paper-I, Technical Group Paper-I, Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motorcycle Servicing (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Education (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 24- Psychology (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 25- BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II, Electrical Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Scooter and Motorcycle Servicing (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 26- Geography (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 28- History (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 29- Defence Studies (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

March 30- Sociology (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

April 5- Hindi (10:30 AM - 2 PM); German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian (3 PM - 6:30 PM)

April 7- Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali (10:30 AM - 2 PM); Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali (3 PM - 6:30 PM).

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:15 [IST]