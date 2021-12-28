YouTube
    Register for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022: Here are the steps to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, 28: The registration for the Parishka Pe Charcha 2022 will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

    It is through this programme Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the students ahead of their board exams. Thos who want to interact with the PM can register themselves.

    Register for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022: Here are the steps to apply

    The registration window is open until January 20 2022 and students of classes 9-12, teachers and parents can take part in the programme. The entry for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be based on online competitions for the students, teachers and parents. The winners would get to interact with the PM. Last year the event was held on April 7.

    Last year during the fourth edition of the Parishka Pe Charcha 2021, PM Modi advised students not to put too much pressure on the students. This he said would reduce the fear of exams. Parents should understand their child's calibre and focus on their strengths. PM Modi also said that parents should create a healthy environment for students.

    During Parishka Pe Charcha 2022 which will be the fifth edition, the PM would interact with students and answer their questions relating to exams, career and other related topics. To apply for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022 visit mygov.in.

    How to register for Parishka Pe Charcha 2022:

    • Go to mygov.in
    • Click on the registration link
    • Enter the required information
    • Submit your details

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:06 [IST]
    X