Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 today: Important guidelines
Mumbai, Mar 04: The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 will commence from today, March 4. More details are available on the official website.
The exams will be held between March 4 and April 30. It will be held in two shifts 10.30 to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper. Those appearing for the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 can download their hall tickets at mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 guidelines:
COVID-19 guidelines to be followed. Carry face mask, hand sanitiser along with admit card
Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
Any type of electronic devices in the exam hall are not allowed
Students will be frisked before entering the exam hall
Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned
Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before answering