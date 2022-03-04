Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 today: Important guidelines

YouTube
    Mumbai, Mar 04: The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 will commence from today, March 4. More details are available on the official website.

    The exams will be held between March 4 and April 30. It will be held in two shifts 10.30 to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question paper. Those appearing for the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 can download their hall tickets at mahahsscboard.in.

    Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2022 guidelines:

    COVID-19 guidelines to be followed. Carry face mask, hand sanitiser along with admit card

    Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time

    Any type of electronic devices in the exam hall are not allowed

    Students will be frisked before entering the exam hall

    Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned
    Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before answering

    Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
