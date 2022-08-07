DSEU announces last date to apply for UG courses diploma: Check details here

CAT 2022 registrations begins at 10 am today| Know documents required and other details here

App-based premium bus service to be rolled out in Delhi

CUET-UG: NTA announces re-examination schedule for affected students, check new dates

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 07: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates, who were affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28, according to officials of the National Testing Agency on Sunday.

Fresh admit cards will be issued for these candidates, they said.

"In the second phase, the exam scheduled between August 4 to 6 was deferred at a few centres due to administrative and technical reasons. Earlier, we had announced the exams would be conducted from August 12-14.

However, many candidates had approached us requesting not to schedule exams on said dates as a series of festivals were falling during the period," a senior NTA official said.

Confusion mars CUET UG 2022 Phase II exam; Netizens express anger

"Hence, it was decided that the exam be conducted between August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued before the examination date," the official added.

On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.

On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating the same situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 14:16 [IST]