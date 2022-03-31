Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Date and Time: Where To Watch

Intimidation by violence 'because of political opposition' is violation of democratic rights: PM Modi

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In the fifth edition of the Parikhya Pe Charcha, to be held at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi on the 1st of April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by the students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.

In the run-up to the much-awaited fifth edition of the Parikhya Pe Charcha programme, more than 15.7 lakh participants have registered themselves for the pre-event creative writing competition held through the MyGov platform.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held tomorrow, on 1st April 2022. The event will be held in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The event will be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan.

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education will also be live streaming PPC 2022.

This time, the emphasis will also be given to how to create a stress-free environment for students ahead of their Board examinations 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 15:11 [IST]