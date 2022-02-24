Hailing SC verdict, principals say cancelling exams can’t be a norm

New Delhi, Feb 24: Principals of various schools on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams, saying not holding examinations cannot become a norm even as a section of parents rued it will add to the stress of students already affected by COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported.

The top court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year, saying such petitions give "false hope" and create "confusion" among students who are going to appear in these exams.

"I fully endorse the Supreme Court ruling that the cancellation of offline board exams 'cannot become a norm'. If the boards were to be cancelled this time too, it would give a wrong signal to the students who might move court whenever they are not in their comfort zone.

"The 2021-22 session was not entirely a virtual one and the students were able to attend school and take advantage of the offline classes," Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RNE Ghaziabad said.

She said even though the schools closed shortly after the first-term board exam, teachers were able to complete many important concepts that were scheduled for second-term exam during this time. The teachers have also been able to conduct numerous revision tests online to strengthen the students' understanding of the concepts, she added.

Renu Shorey, Director, Gillco International School said the verdict by the Supreme Court is in favour of the students as one knows how strong the country's education system is.

"Exams are very essential and it is the first step in every student's life as an individual to develop, gain values, assess learning and understand concepts, and most importantly they fill them up with positivity.

"Exams also help teachers to understand the mental capacity of the students and to rectify their shortcomings.

Moreover, it helps the students to know their weakness and strengths so that they can wisely choose their career and grow," she said.

Ms Shorey added that the school administration completely understands the damage done by the pandemic, however, the gap was filled by online classes and we at GIS ensured that every student of our school was attending online classes so that they can be prepared to give exams.

Meanwhile, Delhi Parents Association president Aparajita Gautam shed light on the apathy of the authorities towards the entire situation. "Students have had to compromise a great deal for the past few years. They have been making every effort to learn what is being taught, yet the administration and the government have failed to do their jobs.

This puts heaps of stress on the students who have been unable to study during the online classes due to lack of resources," the official said.

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School maintained there is no better place to study and give exams than schools, but contingencies and untoward situations sometimes force one to opt for other alternatives like what happened during the second wave of Covid last year.

"This year, the scenario is different and we have successfully dodged the Omicron crisis. Now, it is high time to exhibit confidence, courage and cooperation to compensate for the loss we have borne in the last two years. None of us can escape our responsibilities towards society, and young students have to play the lead role," she said.

"When all the preparations are made, syllabus is completed in most of the schools and students are in direct touch with their teachers and school administration, what is making some people apprehensive about offline board exams? We should respect the court's decision and support children in this 'new normal'," she added.

