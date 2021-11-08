YouTube
    TBSE Term 1 date sheets for Class 10, 12 released: Download here

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The Tripura Board has released the TBSE Term 1 date sheets for class 10, 12. More details are available on the official website.

    TBSE Term 1 date sheets for Class 10, 12 released: Download here

    While the TBSE Madhyamik exams will start from December 16 the higher secondary exams will commence on December 15. The TBSE Madhyamik routine 2022, the Class 10 exams will start with English Paper on December 16 and end with optional subjects on December 29. The exams will be held in offline mode from 12 noon to 1.45 pm for all subjects.

    The TBSE HS exams 2022 will begin with the English paper on December 15. It would be held in offline mode between 12 noon and 1.45 pm. The exams will conclude on January 7 with the Geography paper.

    For practical exams the students will have to contact their respective schools. The practical exams including Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Physics and Psychology, Music and Statistics will be held between November 15 and December 4, 2021.

    examinations tripura

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
