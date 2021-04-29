India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit poll results of the India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021 results are out.

Here is what the India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

West Bengal: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll 2021 has predicted that the BJP will have an edge in the West Bengal elections. It has predicted 130-156 seats for the ruling TMC. In the case of the BJP, the exit poll said that the BJP would end up with 134 to 160 seats. However in the case of the Left-Congress alliance, the exit poll predicted only 0-2.

In terms of vote share, the TMC would bag 44 per cent while the BJP will end up with 43 per cent, the exit poll says.

Assam: The exit poll says that the Congress led alliance will win around 40-50 seats while the others including the Asom Gana Parishad will bag 1-4 seats.

The exit poll predicts a 48 per cent vote share for the BJP, 40 per cent for the Congress and 12 per cent for others. The sample size of the exit poll for Assam is 27.189.

Kerala: The India Today- Axis My India exit polls predicts that the LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan will retain power comfortably.

The exit poll said that the LDF will bag 104-120 seats. The UDF on the other hand which the Congress is part of will bag 2036 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

India Today- Axis My India exit poll was conducted with a sample size of 28,124 respondents across all constituencies in the state. The exit poll said that the NDA is likely to end up with 0-2 seats.

Further it said that the 50 per cent of the women had voted for the LDF as opposed to the 35 per cent for the UDF.

Tamil Nadu: The exit poll predicted 175-195 seats for the DMK, followed by the AIADMK with 38-54 seats. The poll also predicted 0-3 seats for the AMMK.

The exit poll said that the DMK's vote share would be at 48 per cent followed by the AIADMK with 35 per cent. The exit poll said that the AMMK would bag 3 per cent of the vote share while Kamal Hassan's MNM would get 4 per cent of the vote share.

Puducherry: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a win for the All India NR Congress-BJP alliance in Puducherry.

The combine will get 20-24 seats the exit polls have predicted. The Congress on the other hand could end up winning 6-10 seats, the predictions say. This would mean that AINRC chief N Rangaswamy could end up becoming the next chief minister of Puducherry.

In terms of vote share the NDA would get 52 per cent while the Congress would end up with 37 per cent. In the case of the others the vote percentage is predicted at 11.