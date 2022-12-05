For Himachal, majority exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP but one says cliffhanger

MainDirection of political breeze clear, its intensity unclear: What exit polls indicate

New Delhi, Dec 05: Most of the pollsters for Himachal Pradesh which has been a swing state where both the Congress and the BJP have come to power, taking turns for the last 40 years has entrusted saffron party to lead it for the next five years, bucking a well-established trend. While India Today-Axis My India, predicted close fight between Congress and BJP in 68-member strong assembly.

As per the NewsX exit polls, the saffron party is likely to bag 32-40 seats and retain power. The main opposition Congress will probably end up with 27- 34 seats 0 for AAP and 1-2 for others.

According to BARC, the BJP could win 35-40 seats, Congress 20-25, AAP 0-3 and others 1-5.

The India Today Axis -My India Exit Poll 2022 has predicted the BJP could win 35-40, Congress 26-31, AAP 0 and others 0-3.

It is a BJP sweep, an AAP flop in Gujarat, predicts exit polls

According to P-MARQ, the BJP could win 34-39 seats, the Congress, 28-33, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 0-1 and others 1-4.

Exit poll results by Times Now-ETG predicted 38 seats for the BJP, 28 for the Congress, 0 for AAP and 2 for others.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on 5 November for choosing Member of Legislative Assembly for 68 Assembly seats. The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

The state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.