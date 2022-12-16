YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    No ban on opinion, exit polls: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Election Commission had demanded a ban on the publication and broadcast of opinion polls between the announcement of the election schedule and the final phase of polling.

    New Delhi, Dec 16: There is no proposal under consideration of the government to ban opinion polls, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday amid calls from some quarters for banning the exercise after the announcement of elections.

    Kiren Rijiju
    Kiren Rijiju

    Responding to a question on whether the government is considering imposing a ban on opinion and exit polls after the announcement of elections and implementation of the model code of conduct, till the result is announced, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "No such proposal as regards ban on opinion poll is under consideration."

    The Election Commission had demanded a ban on the publication and broadcast of opinion polls between the announcement of the election schedule and the final phase of polling.

    The existing law allows EC to ban them just 48 hours prior to voting.

    In his written response, Rijiju said in order to have free and fair elections in the country, there exists a restriction on the conduct of any exit poll, and publishing or publicise by any means, the result of any exit poll during the period starting from the commencement of polls till half an hour after the closing of the poll in all the states and union territories.

    Comments

    More KIREN RIJIJU News  

    Read more about:

    kiren rijiju opinion poll exit polls

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X