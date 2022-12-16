No ban on opinion, exit polls: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Election Commission had demanded a ban on the publication and broadcast of opinion polls between the announcement of the election schedule and the final phase of polling.



New Delhi, Dec 16: There is no proposal under consideration of the government to ban opinion polls, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday amid calls from some quarters for banning the exercise after the announcement of elections.

Responding to a question on whether the government is considering imposing a ban on opinion and exit polls after the announcement of elections and implementation of the model code of conduct, till the result is announced, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "No such proposal as regards ban on opinion poll is under consideration."

The existing law allows EC to ban them just 48 hours prior to voting.

In his written response, Rijiju said in order to have free and fair elections in the country, there exists a restriction on the conduct of any exit poll, and publishing or publicise by any means, the result of any exit poll during the period starting from the commencement of polls till half an hour after the closing of the poll in all the states and union territories.