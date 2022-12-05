Are there no men left? Ahmedabad cleric says 'giving election tickets to Muslim women against Islam'

Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts BJP's victory in Gujarat with 117 to 140 seats

New Delhi, Dec 05: The Exit Poll of Jan Ki Baat on Monday predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Gujarat Assembly elections with 117-140 seats, while Congress is expected to get 34-51seats. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win 6-13 seats and others are at 1-2 seats.

The state, which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, has a third player this time in the form of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has fielded candidates on 181 out of total 182 seats in the Assembly.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.