Poll of polls 2021: TMC to bag Bengal, BJP Assam, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, NDA Puducherry

New Delhi, Apr 29: The poll of the Exit poll results 2021 show that the TMC is expected to return to power in West Bengal, while the BJP will retain Assam.

NDTV in the poll of exit polls says that in West Bengal, where are 294 seats and the majority mark is at 148, the TMC is expected to win 156.

In Tamil Nadu, where the majority mark is 118 in the 234 member house, the DMK is likely to come to power with 173 seats.

For Kerala, it says that the LDF will get 76 seats in the 140 member house where the majority mark is 71. In the case of Assam, the BJP is expected to win 73 seats in the 126 member house where the majority mark is 6w.

In Puducherry according to the poll of polls, the NDA is expected to win 18 in the 30 member house where the majority mark is 16.