Republic-CNX Exit Poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

West Bengal: BJP edge over TMC

TMC-128-138

BJP-138-148

Congress-Left alliance-11-21

Kerala: LDF to defeat UDF again

LDF: 72-80

UDF: 58-64

NDA: 1-5

Tamil Nadu: DMK to trump AIADMK

AIADMK alliance-58-68

DMK alliance-160-170

AMMK alliance-4-6

Others-0-2

Assam: Comfortable victory for NDA

BJP alliance-74-84

Cong alliance-40-50

Others-1-3

Puducherry: NDA to win

NDA: 16-20

SDA: 11-13

Others: 0