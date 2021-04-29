For Quick Alerts
Republic-CNX Exit Poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
West Bengal: BJP edge over TMC
TMC-128-138
BJP-138-148
Congress-Left alliance-11-21
Kerala: LDF to defeat UDF again
LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5
Tamil Nadu: DMK to trump AIADMK
AIADMK alliance-58-68
DMK alliance-160-170
AMMK alliance-4-6
Others-0-2
Assam: Comfortable victory for NDA
BJP alliance-74-84
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-3
Puducherry: NDA to win
NDA: 16-20
SDA: 11-13
Others: 0