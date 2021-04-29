YouTube
    Republic-CNX Exit Poll 2021 for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The results of the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 results are out. Here is what the Republic-CNX exit poll 2021 predicted for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    West Bengal: BJP edge over TMC

    TMC-128-138

    BJP-138-148

    Congress-Left alliance-11-21

    Kerala: LDF to defeat UDF again

    LDF: 72-80

    UDF: 58-64

    NDA: 1-5

    Tamil Nadu: DMK to trump AIADMK

    AIADMK alliance-58-68

    DMK alliance-160-170

    AMMK alliance-4-6

    Others-0-2

    Assam: Comfortable victory for NDA

    BJP alliance-74-84

    Cong alliance-40-50

    Others-1-3

    Puducherry: NDA to win

    NDA: 16-20

    SDA: 11-13

    Others: 0

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 21:51 [IST]
