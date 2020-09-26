To reclaim Shri Krishna Janmasthan land, suit filed in Mathura court

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: A suit has been filed before the court of the civil judge, senior division, Mathura on behalf of the child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman. The suit seeks the removal of the Shahi Idgah adjacent to the Shri Krishna Temple complex in Mathura.

The suit filed by Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Uttar Pradesh has arraigned the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Committee of the Management of the Trust of Shahi Idgah. The suit seeks the recovery of 13.37 acres of land situated within the Temple area. The suit says that the trust with the help of some Muslims encroached upon the land belonging to Shri Krishna Janamasthan Trust and the deity, and erected a structure. The birth place of Lord Krishna lies beneath the structure raised by the trust, the suit further said.

"The Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan is working against the interest of the deity and devotees and fraudulently entered into a compromise with the Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah (Trust) in 1968 conceding a considerable portion of property belonging to the deity and the trust," the suit said.