Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings today

New Delhi, Aug 24: Here are Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings. Lord Krishna is one of the most important and much loved deity in India. Krishna Janmashtami also known as Janmashtami and Gokulashtami in some parts of India is a festival which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami this year will be celebrated on August 24. The festival is celebrated across India, but with much more fervour in cities of Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan in UP. On this day Lord Krishna temples are decorated, procession, Bhajan-kirtans are organised to celebrate Lord Krishna birth.

Significance:

When Lord Krishna was born it is said that there was darkness that is a lot of evil around, his own uncle King Kanasa was a threat to his life. After his birth Lord Krishna's father Vasudeva crossed Yamuna and took his to Nanda and Yashoda who became his foster parents in Gokul. This legend is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami.

To a prankster child to the god who gave the Bhagvad Gita updesh to Arjuna, Krishna is the god which represents the victory over evil.

Foods that is offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

The celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated for two days, the next day is celebrated as Gopal Kala or Dahi Handi.

Krishna Janmashtami 2019 Puja timings

24h August

Nishita Puja Time: 00.01 to 00.45 (Duration 45 mins)

Parana Time: 05.59 (August 24th) after sunrise

Rohini Nakshatra End time: before sunrise

Ashtami Tithi Begins : 08.08 (23rd August)

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 08:31 (24th August)

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Fasting

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami 2019 like every year the devotees of Lord Krishna observe will fast. The idols of Lord Krishna are cleaned, bathed and decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers. The idol is placed in a cradle to symbolise his birth.

As a symbol of Krishna's journey to their homes tiny footprints are drawn outside the house till the kitchen.

Sweets like Makhaan Mishti, Peda, Rabdi, Panchamrit, Kheer etc are offered to Lord Krishna.

