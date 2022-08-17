Fact Check: These are not images of a young PM Modi, Draupadi Murmu and Eknath Shinde

No new VAT or tax hike in near future: Yogi

In letter to Yogi in blood Hindu outfit member seeks permission to offer Janmashtami prayers at Shahi Masjid

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Aug 17: An Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha member on Tuesday wrote a letter purportedly with his own blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer Janmashtami prayers inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah claiming it was the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

ABHM national treasurer Dinesh Sharma said he wants to offer prayer to the deity with local Brijwasis on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 19.

This comes even as multiple suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute are in court with Hindu petitioners claiming the mosque is built on a plot belonging to the Katra Keshav Dev Temple and should be removed. The Muslim side has contested this plea, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Janmashtami 2022: Chant these Mantras to seek prosperity and happiness of Bal Gopal on this Day

"So for, Krishna worship is being performed at a place which is not exactly the His birthplace," Sharma has said in his letter, which he also released to the media.

The place where Kanha was born exists under the Shahi Masjid Idgah, he claimed. Calling Adityanath an "incarnation of Hindu God Hanuman", Sharma said he was confident the chief minister would give him the permission to offer worship inside the mosque.

If the permission is denied, Sharma said, he should be allowed to die as it is "worthless to live a life without offering obeisance to Lord Krishna exactly at his birthplace".

A similar application submitted earlier in a court was rejected on August 3, 2022.

Sharma had on May 18 submitted an application in the court of Civil Judge (senior division) Jyoti Singh requesting the court to grant permission for performing Jalabhishek of Laddu Gopal (Baal Krishna) inside the Shahi Masjid Idgah.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:27 [IST]