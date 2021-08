Foods that is offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

PM Modi extends greetings on Janmashtami

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Lord Krishna is believed to have been born on this day, and Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country to mark this.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

(PTI)