Janmashtami 2022: Chant these Mantras to seek prosperity and happiness of Bal Gopal on this Day

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

    According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This is an important festival in Hinduism. Krishna Janmashtami has great significance in Mathura and Vrindavan.

    It is said that Lord Krishna was born in Mathura and spent his childhood in both Mathura and Vrindavan. Devotees also perform fast on this auspicious day.

    Janmashtami 2022: Here are the simple yet powerful Shri Krishna Mantras and Shlokas

    Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

    Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

    Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

    Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare

    This Mantra is known as Mahamantra, and it became popular during the Bhakti movement of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, during the 15th century.

    Om Namoh Bhagvate Shri Govindaaye

    This mantra brings prosperity and fulfilment and is very beneficial for those who desire love marriage.

    Krim Krishnaye Namah

    This mantra is believed to have been given by Lord Krishna himself. It brings happiness and removes all kinds of problems in life.

    Shri Krishnay Sharanam Mam

    This mantra is also believed to remove all the problems that one might be facing in life.

    Here's another version of the Krishna Gayatri Mantra: Om Damodaraya Vidhmahe Rukmani Vallabhay Dheemahe Tanno Krishna Prachodayath

    Along with all these mantras you can also recite Kanhaiya Stuti, which is said to be one of the supreme ways of pleasing Lord Krishna.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 8:47 [IST]
