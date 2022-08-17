Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share on Gokulashtami

Art of being happy, emotional intelligence to be new courses in Delhi University

New Delhi, Aug 17: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the God of tenderness, love and compassion. Janmashtami 2022 falls on 18 August.

Janmashtami is a grand festival celebrated all over India to commemorate the birth of Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born at midnight on the eighth day or the Ashtami in the holy month of Shravana. Lord Krishna is called by many names such as Maakhan Chor, Kisna, Govinda, Gopal, Kanha and Kanhaiya, among others.

On this day temples and homes are wonderfully decorated and illuminated. Night-long prayers are offered and religious mantras are sung in the temples.

Besides organising puja and other festivities like Dahi handi, you can also greet your loved ones with these love-filled Krishna Janmashtami wishes and quotes shared below.

On this holy occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow. Wishing you Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami to everyone, May Lord Krishna showers all his blessings on you. May you get lots of happiness in life.

Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna come to your house and take away all your makhan-mishri with all your worries and sorrow. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna always be with you and your family! Blessings of health, wealth, love, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami.

May this auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Janmashtami to you.

