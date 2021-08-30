YouTube
    Vice President extends greetings on Janmashtami

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Extending greetings on Janmashtami, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness.

    He also asked people to celebrate the festival in a modest way, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

    Vice President extends greetings on Janmashtami

    Janmashtami, Naidu observed, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation.

    "Lord Krishna's eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind," he said, adding that on this auspicious day, "let us all resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness".

    While Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, people need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the vice president said.

    "May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country," he hoped.

    (PTI)

    X