UP CM Yogi Adityanath to have global publicity campaign for Ram temple in Ayodhya

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Sep 04: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state government officials to chalk out an elaborate plan for a worldwide and world-class publicity campaign for the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing one of the two meeting through a video-conference, CM Adityanath said, that the temple would open new vistas of tourism in the near future.

In another video-conference, the chief minister said the shrine would give Ayodhya a new identity. The need of the hour is to develop Ayodhya as a "solar city" in a bid to conserve the environment.

"Ayodhya is known worldwide as Lord Ram's birthplace and has an immense mythological significance. All development works in the town must be executed while keeping its ancient culture intact. Ayodhya, once developed, will also spur development of the other districts in the eastern UP region," he said.

"All ghats of Ayodhya should be conserved and beautified. A riverfront, stretching from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat, must be developed. The upcoming multi-level parking project should tap its commercial potential. The work on underground power cables also needs to be expedited," he added.

The CM also stressed on seamless movement of tourists and pilgrims in the ancient temple town. "Make two bus stations in Ayodhya, and develop the 'Panchkosi', 'Chaudahkosi', and 'Chaurasikosi' parikramas (circumambulations) around Ayodhya in a bid to decongest them. Widen all roads in Ayodhya on a priority basis. The Ram-Janaki path must be built as a world class facility," Adityanath told the officers, who attended the video-conference.