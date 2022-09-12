Much awaited disengagement at Gogra Hot Springs by India-China armies to be completed today

New Delhi, Sep 12: The disengagement by the Chinese and Indian troops at the Gogra Hot Springs PP-15 or Patrol Point 15 will be wrapped up today. The process involves the troops of both sides moving back to their rear positions and dismantling temporary infrastructure created there.

The disengagement which was announced on September 8 all result in the creation of the much needed buffer zone of 2 to 4 kilometres.

The decision to disengage was taken during the 16th India-China commander level talks. It was decided to disengage in a coordinated manner which is conducive to peace and harmony a joint statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

The 16th round of talks were held between the Corps Commander of India and China at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on. July 17 2022. Since then the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border.

As a result both sides have now agreed on disengagement in the area of the Gogra Hot Springs (PP-15), External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He also said that as per the agreement, the disengagement process in the area stared on September 8 at 8.30 am and the same would be completed by September 12. The two sides also agreed to crease forward deployments in this area in a phased, verified and coordinated manner resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas, he also told the media.

It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-stand-off period by both sides.

Bagchi also said that that the agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and there will be no unilateral change in status quo.

He also said that with the resolution of the stand-off at PP-15, both sides mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along LAC and restore peace and tranquility in India-China border areas.

The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a stand-off at the friction points for more than two years.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties, a PTI report said.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 7:00 [IST]