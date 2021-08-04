YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India-China tensions: Eyes on Depsang as both sides plan no-patrol zone near Gogra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: India and China have planned to establishing a no patrol zone at one of the friction points in Gogra Hotsprings-Kongka La sector.

    India-China tensions: Eyes on Depsang as both sides plan no-patrol zone near Gogra

    This would come into effect in the next couple of days and the same was decided during the 12th military commander level talks held on Saturday. While this is a welcome move, China is yet to take the discussions forward regarding Demchok and Depsang. The Chinese PLA continues to maintain an overall aggressive posture at these points. India would continue to match the PLA's strength here, sources tell OneIndia.

    Following the talks, both sides agreed to disengage at Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh.

    However there is no headway made when it comes to disengaging at the crucial Depsang. A joint statement without going into specifics said that both sides have agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

    The military dialogue that lasted nine hours was constructive, which further enhanced military understanding. There was a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the resolution of the remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh the statement said.
    It further said that both sides agreed to keep the momentum of the dialogue and negotiations and will continue with effective efforts to ensure stability along the LAC and jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the interim.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese had agreed to disengage at Gogra and Hot Springs twice last year, but had not done so. We are watching with certain amount of optimism, the source said while adding that the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok would take much longer.

    The meeting that took place on Saturday lasted nine hours and came almost four months after the last round of talks. On July 14, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

    More INDO CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X