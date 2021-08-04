India-China tensions: Eyes on Depsang as both sides plan no-patrol zone near Gogra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: India and China have planned to establishing a no patrol zone at one of the friction points in Gogra Hotsprings-Kongka La sector.

This would come into effect in the next couple of days and the same was decided during the 12th military commander level talks held on Saturday. While this is a welcome move, China is yet to take the discussions forward regarding Demchok and Depsang. The Chinese PLA continues to maintain an overall aggressive posture at these points. India would continue to match the PLA's strength here, sources tell OneIndia.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to disengage at Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh.

However there is no headway made when it comes to disengaging at the crucial Depsang. A joint statement without going into specifics said that both sides have agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

The military dialogue that lasted nine hours was constructive, which further enhanced military understanding. There was a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the resolution of the remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh the statement said.

It further said that both sides agreed to keep the momentum of the dialogue and negotiations and will continue with effective efforts to ensure stability along the LAC and jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the interim.

Sources tell OneIndia that the Chinese had agreed to disengage at Gogra and Hot Springs twice last year, but had not done so. We are watching with certain amount of optimism, the source said while adding that the disengagement at Depsang and Demchok would take much longer.

The meeting that took place on Saturday lasted nine hours and came almost four months after the last round of talks. On July 14, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 9:23 [IST]