India and China disengage in Eastern Ladakh's Gogra

New Delhi, Aug 06: In a major breakthrough, India and China have agreed to disengage in eastern Ladakh's Gogra region, restoring the Line of Actual Control in the area, after the latest round of talks held on 31 July 2021.

As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days - from - August 4 to August 5.

In an official statement, the Defence Ministry said that the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra. The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year," the statement said.

The statement also said that both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 17:24 [IST]