YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath International Yoga Day 2022 Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 21: The Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results were declared at 2.30 pm today, June 21 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The exams were conducted in March-April and as many as 2.81 lakh had appeared for the class 12 exams. Around 3,99,010 students had appeared for the JAC Class 10 2022 exams.

    Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared

    Candidates should keep their roll number and other details ready. The websites are likely to be slow once the results are declared due to heavy traffic. Be patient and do not panic, the traffic will eventually ease out. The Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 once declared is available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

    Comments

    More JHARKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X