Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 21: The Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared at 2.30 pm today, June 21 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The exams were conducted in March-April and as many as 2.81 lakh had appeared for the class 12 exams. Around 3,99,010 students had appeared for the JAC Class 10 2022 exams.

Candidates should keep their roll number and other details ready. The websites are likely to be slow once the results are declared due to heavy traffic. Be patient and do not panic, the traffic will eventually ease out. The Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 once declared is available on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.