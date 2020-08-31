YouTube
    India-China standoff updates: 4-nation Quad sends stern message to Beijing

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Oct 06: India, the US, Japan and Australia on Tuesday agreed to step up coordination in creating a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China's growing assertiveness in the strategically vital region.

    The in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of the 'Quad' hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took place in the backdrop of China's aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

    India-China standoff Live: India blocks Chinas attempt to alter atatus quo in Ladakhs Pangong Lake

    Here are the Live updates:

    11:05 PM, 6 Oct
    "Modi said China has not entered Indian territory. Then how were our 20 jawans killed? Who killed them?" he asked while addressing a gathering at Anaj Mandi here late this evening.
    11:01 PM, 6 Oct
    The former Congress president, who reached here from Pehowa to address his final public gathering as part of his ''Kheti Bachao Yatra'', said none of the policies of the Modi government during the last six years were meant to benefit the poor, farmers or labourers.
    11:01 PM, 6 Oct
    Further targeting the government over the nearly five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Gandhi said during the led UPA''s rule, "China would not dare to take a step inside our territory", adding had UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so".
    10:59 PM, 6 Oct
    He also claimed that China had "dared to enter India and kill our soldiers" as Modi has "weakened" the country.
    10:59 PM, 6 Oct
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sharpened his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India''s border standoff with China, saying had the UPA been in power, the neighbouring nation would not have dared to look at our country with an evil eye.
    10:58 PM, 6 Oct
    10:55 PM, 6 Oct
    The four major Indo-Pacific democracies, collectively known as the Quad, vowed to coordinate in ensuring peace and stability of the region, Kyodo news agency quoted the statement as saying.
    10:55 PM, 6 Oct
    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne affirmed strengthening of a free, open and rules-based international order, the Japanese government said in a statement issued after a meeting in Tokyo.
    10:55 PM, 6 Oct
    India, the US, Japan and Australia on Tuesday agreed to step up coordination in creating a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China's growing assertiveness in the strategically vital region.
    4:31 PM, 6 Oct
    The Indian Strategic Forces Command under the guidance of the National Security Council will soon identify locations for the surface-surface supersonic Shaurya strategic missile to be deployed.
    3:35 PM, 6 Oct
    A report in the Chinese state media said that the permanent barracks had been constructed in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension.
    12:35 PM, 6 Oct
    The official says that the problem is that China is asking India to disengage first from the southern bank of Pangong Tso and the Rezlang La Ridgeline before the Chinese could go back from Finger Four on the noter bank of the lake.
    12:34 PM, 6 Oct
    All eyes would be on the military commander level talks between India and China even as the latter prepares for a long winter.
    9:20 AM, 6 Oct
    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has commissioned new, modern barracks for its soldiers and station heavy artillery close to the disputed India-China border in the Nagri region of Tibet.
    8:19 AM, 6 Oct
    PM Modi and Xi, who have met at least 18 times in the last six years, have not spoken to each other or met since the border standoff.
    8:55 PM, 5 Oct
    No breakthrough has occurred between the two countries yet over the LAC standoff, but no provocative action has been sparked either since September 10- when a five-point consensus was reached upon.
    8:55 PM, 5 Oct
    This will be the first interaction between the two country heads since the fateful clash between India-China along LAC in Galwan clashes where 20 soldiers were martyred.
    8:55 PM, 5 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be interacting via video conference in the upcoming BRICS summit on November 17.
    4:11 PM, 5 Oct
    In the ongoing standoff in the north, there is no way they (Chinese) can defeat us: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
    1:34 PM, 5 Oct
    Our plan of action for northeast is very much there. Our capability in northeast, in terms of ability of airpower to dictate what will happen in case of any scenario or conflict in that situation would be very strong: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on 'how strong is IAF in northeast?'
    1:34 PM, 5 Oct
    Current progress is slow, what we see is increase in effort to dig-in for winter, in terms of forces on ground, in terms of deployment of air assets in air fields close by. Defence forces see ground reality after that. Our further action will depend on ground realities: IAF chief
    1:33 PM, 5 Oct
    It depends on how the talks progress. The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria, when asked 'how do you see the next 3 months playout in eastern Ladakh?'
    1:12 PM, 5 Oct
    We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria when asked 'Do we have an edge over China in terms of Air Force in Ladakh'
    1:12 PM, 5 Oct
    IAF chief says, "...We've deployed to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we've deployed strongly & firmly in place to handle any contingency," when asked about deployment of Air Force in Ladakh during standoff with China.
    1:11 PM, 5 Oct
    We've placed our trust in Light Combat Aircraft & in next 5 years we'll commence induction of 83 LCA Mark 1As. We're supportive of DRDO and HAL's effort in their indigenous production & you'll soon see the contracts for HTT-40 and Light Combat Helicopter in this area: IAF chief
    1:11 PM, 5 Oct
    Our vision is to continue to scale up our combat capability and credibility as a force to reckon through modernisation & operational training & substantially increase indigenous equipment to achieve self-reliance and strategic autonomy: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
    1:10 PM, 5 Oct
    We've operationalised Rafales, Chinooks, Apache & integrated them with our concept of operations in record time. In next 3 yrs we'll see Rafale & LCA Mark 1 squadrons operating with full strength, along with additional MiG-29 being ordered in addition to current fleets: IAF chief
    1:10 PM, 5 Oct
    The emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood & beyond mandates need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare...I can share with you with confidence that operationally, we are amongst the best: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
    1:10 PM, 5 Oct
    Our position as a credible combat-ready force is vital, given the role Air Force will play towards ensuring victory in any future conflict: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
    1:10 PM, 5 Oct
    Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on whether IAF is ready for a two-front war with Pakistan and China
    X