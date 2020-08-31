India-China standoff updates: 4-nation Quad sends stern message to Beijing

India

New Delhi, Oct 06: India, the US, Japan and Australia on Tuesday agreed to step up coordination in creating a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China's growing assertiveness in the strategically vital region.

The in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of the 'Quad' hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi took place in the backdrop of China's aggressive military behaviour in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Here are the Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First "Modi said China has not entered Indian territory. Then how were our 20 jawans killed? Who killed them?" he asked while addressing a gathering at Anaj Mandi here late this evening. The former Congress president, who reached here from Pehowa to address his final public gathering as part of his ''Kheti Bachao Yatra'', said none of the policies of the Modi government during the last six years were meant to benefit the poor, farmers or labourers. Further targeting the government over the nearly five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Gandhi said during the led UPA''s rule, "China would not dare to take a step inside our territory", adding had UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so". He also claimed that China had "dared to enter India and kill our soldiers" as Modi has "weakened" the country. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne affirmed strengthening of a free, open and rules-based international order, the Japanese government said in a statement issued after a meeting in Tokyo. India, the US, Japan and Australia on Tuesday agreed to step up coordination in creating a free and open Indo-Pacific, amidst China's growing assertiveness in the strategically vital region. The Indian Strategic Forces Command under the guidance of the National Security Council will soon identify locations for the surface-surface supersonic Shaurya strategic missile to be deployed. A report in the Chinese state media said that the permanent barracks had been constructed in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension. The official says that the problem is that China is asking India to disengage first from the southern bank of Pangong Tso and the Rezlang La Ridgeline before the Chinese could go back from Finger Four on the noter bank of the lake. All eyes would be on the military commander level talks between India and China even as the latter prepares for a long winter. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has commissioned new, modern barracks for its soldiers and station heavy artillery close to the disputed India-China border in the Nagri region of Tibet. PM Modi and Xi, who have met at least 18 times in the last six years, have not spoken to each other or met since the border standoff. No breakthrough has occurred between the two countries yet over the LAC standoff, but no provocative action has been sparked either since September 10- when a five-point consensus was reached upon. This will be the first interaction between the two country heads since the fateful clash between India-China along LAC in Galwan clashes where 20 soldiers were martyred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be interacting via video conference in the upcoming BRICS summit on November 17. In the ongoing standoff in the north, there is no way they (Chinese) can defeat us: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Our plan of action for northeast is very much there. Our capability in northeast, in terms of ability of airpower to dictate what will happen in case of any scenario or conflict in that situation would be very strong: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on 'how strong is IAF in northeast?' Current progress is slow, what we see is increase in effort to dig-in for winter, in terms of forces on ground, in terms of deployment of air assets in air fields close by. Defence forces see ground reality after that. Our further action will depend on ground realities: IAF chief It depends on how the talks progress. The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria, when asked 'how do you see the next 3 months playout in eastern Ladakh?' We are very well positioned and there is no question that in any conflict scenario there, China can get the better of us: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria when asked 'Do we have an edge over China in terms of Air Force in Ladakh' IAF chief says, "...We've deployed to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we've deployed strongly & firmly in place to handle any contingency," when asked about deployment of Air Force in Ladakh during standoff with China. We've placed our trust in Light Combat Aircraft & in next 5 years we'll commence induction of 83 LCA Mark 1As. We're supportive of DRDO and HAL's effort in their indigenous production & you'll soon see the contracts for HTT-40 and Light Combat Helicopter in this area: IAF chief Our vision is to continue to scale up our combat capability and credibility as a force to reckon through modernisation & operational training & substantially increase indigenous equipment to achieve self-reliance and strategic autonomy: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria We've operationalised Rafales, Chinooks, Apache & integrated them with our concept of operations in record time. In next 3 yrs we'll see Rafale & LCA Mark 1 squadrons operating with full strength, along with additional MiG-29 being ordered in addition to current fleets: IAF chief The emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood & beyond mandates need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare...I can share with you with confidence that operationally, we are amongst the best: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Our position as a credible combat-ready force is vital, given the role Air Force will play towards ensuring victory in any future conflict: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Indian Air Force is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on whether IAF is ready for a two-front war with Pakistan and China Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.