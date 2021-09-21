YouTube
    Fake job racket: Delhi cops book two IB officers

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Two officers of the Intelligence Bureau have been booked by the Delhi Police in connection with a fake job racket. The officials were booked on the suspicion that they allegedly cheated around 40 people of lakhs of Rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in the government.

    Representational Image

    The case was registered following a complaint by some of the victims. No arrests have been made so far, the police said. The police said that they had booked Mahinder Gusain and Pramod Kumar under Sections 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

    The issue came to light last year when a complaint was made by one fo the victims. He alleged that he was approached by Kumar in 2014 and was assured a job in the Home Ministry. In the complaint it was stated that Kumar had told the victim that he was working in the IB which is under the Home Ministry. The victim was told that he would be given a job and for this he had to pay Rs 17 lakh.

    However when the victim did not get the job, he asked Kumar to return the money. However the money was not returned, the complainant alleged.

    Read more about:

    delhi police intelligence bureau

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    X