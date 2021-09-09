YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata cops bust gang that ran fake Amazon call centre; at least 22 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 9: Kolkata police have arrested at least 22 people for allegedly running a fake call centre. They duped people by impersonating as Amazon employees, police said on Wednesday.

    Kolkata cops bust gang that ran fake call centre; at least 22 arrested for posing as Amazon employees

    The cops carried out a raid at the centre located on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore. The Anti-Rowdy section of Kolkata Police's Detective Department acted based on the tip-off and found that they operate without valid documents, the cops said.

    "Initial probe revealed that conversations were made by the accused over Voice Over Internet Protocol communication system, introducing themselves as employees of Amazon. They would tell the gullible callers that their gift money would be refunded," the PTI quotes the officer as saying.

    "The accused used softwares like Teamviewer and Anydesk to remotely access and take control over target computers and compelled the victims to pay in Australian dollars," the officer said. Many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the call centre, he added, stating that the accused cheated many that include residents from Australia.

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal kolkata

    Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X