Kolkata cops bust gang that ran fake call centre; at least 22 arrested for posing as Amazon employees

Kolkata, Sep 9: Kolkata police have arrested at least 22 people for allegedly running a fake call centre. They duped people by impersonating as Amazon employees, police said on Wednesday.

The cops carried out a raid at the centre located on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore. The Anti-Rowdy section of Kolkata Police's Detective Department acted based on the tip-off and found that they operate without valid documents, the cops said.

"Initial probe revealed that conversations were made by the accused over Voice Over Internet Protocol communication system, introducing themselves as employees of Amazon. They would tell the gullible callers that their gift money would be refunded," the PTI quotes the officer as saying.

"The accused used softwares like Teamviewer and Anydesk to remotely access and take control over target computers and compelled the victims to pay in Australian dollars," the officer said. Many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the call centre, he added, stating that the accused cheated many that include residents from Australia.

